US: New Home Sales decline by 5.9% in April following March's upsurge

New Home Sales in US fell sharply in April.

US Dollar Index posts modest daily losses below 90.00 after the data.

New Home Sales in the US declined by 5.9% on a monthly basis in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Tuesday. This reading followed March's increase of 7.4% (revised from 20.7%).

"The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2021 was $372,400," the publication read. "The average sales price was $435,400."

Market reaction

US Dollar Index paid little to no attention to this report and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 89.73.