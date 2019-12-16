US: Markit PMI and NY Empire manufacturing index in focus – TDS

In view of analysts at TD Securities, the consensus expects the NY Empire manufacturing index to advance modestly to 5.0 in December up from 2.9 in November, which would keep it close to the average of the year.

Key Quotes

“The consensus anticipates the preliminary release of the Markit PMI to show an unchanged number at 52.9 for December. This would follow three consecutive monthly increases in the index from August where it stood at 50.3.”