US: Markit Manufacturing PMI comes in at 50.5 in May vs. 50.6 expected

The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (final) came in at 50.5 in May following April's 52.6 reading and fell short of the market expectation of 50.6. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index extended its daily decline and was last seen at its lowest level since May 16 at 97.54, losing 0.07% on a daily basis.

