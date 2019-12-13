Analysts at BNP Paribas, notes that the US economy, especially in the manufacturing sector, has shown some signs of weakness recently, prompting the US Federal Reserve to cut rates preventively.
Key Quotes
“The materialization of US “trade war” through tariffs increases on worth $300bn of imports is likely to weigh on firms profitability, then activity.”
“The inverted yields curve is a bearish signal. It could be followed by sizeable downward adjustments in highly leveraged sectors such as energy and IT.”
“As a consequence, the monetary policy would continue to ease.”
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed heavily on gold’s safe-haven status on Thursday. The UK election results further boosted the global risk sentiment and added to the selling bias. Some renewed USD weakness extended some support.
