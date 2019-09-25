US: Lower mortgage rates have finally given home buying a boost – Wells Fargo

New home sales rose 7.1% in August in the US to an annual rate of 713K. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out inventories are falling, which should push prices higher and see that housing is set to contribute to Q3 GDP growth, the first time in more than a year.
Key Quotes:
“New home sales jumped 7.1% in August and are running 6.4% ahead of their year-ago pace on a year-to-date basis.”
“The improving pace is helping to clear inventories. There were 328,000 homes for sale at the end of August, a 5.7 months’ supply, down from 7.4 in December. With lower inventories, builders are offering fewer discounts, pushing prices higher.”
“Residential investment has dragged on overall GDP growth for six consecutive quarters, but the stronger pace of sales points to a positive contribution in Q3. It should also feed through to stronger construction in coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines
News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood
The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Wednesday to reach a fresh daily high of 107.88.
XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength
Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.
Markets shrug off impeachment attempt
Aside from the Dow, which has bounced thanks to a solid opening from Boeing, the overall atmosphere so far this afternoon is erring on the side of bearishness, at least in the short-term.