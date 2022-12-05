“The only headline-feeding decline was in the new orders component, though this should not be glossed over. This key leading indicator slid for the fourth-consecutive month to 56.0. This still marks expansion but is consistent with lost momentum and could foreshadow a more significant slowdown is yet to come.”

“The ISM suggests service-sector activity is holding up better than manufacturing, but the gain in the headline number does not mean that all categories are improving. The better-than-expected gain was due almost entirely to a 9.0 point gain in the business activity index, which marks the largest one-month gain since March 2021. This component is also now at its highest reading in almost a year, signaling current activity remained widespread through November. Only one industry, finance and insurance, reported a decrease in business activity last month.”

“A surge in business activity lifted ISM services to a consensus-defying print of 56.5 in November. Employment crossed back into expansion territory, wait times shortened and prices came down slightly. Only a drop in orders sullied an otherwise encouraging report for the service sector.”

The ISM Service sector PMI rose above expectations in November to 56.5 from 54.4 in October. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out employment crossed back into expansion territory, wait times shortened and prices came down slightly. As a negative, they see a drop in orders sullied, an otherwise encouraging report for the service sector .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.