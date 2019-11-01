US: ISM Macturing PMI recovered 48.3 in October, missed market estimate of 48.9

- Manufacturing activity contracted at a softer pace than it did in September.
- The Greenback came under bearish pressure on the dismal data.
The Institue for Supply Management (ISM) on Friday reported that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector in the US continued to contract in October with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 48.3. Although this reading was better than September's 47.8, it was still below the market expectation of 48.9.
The US Dollar Index turned south on the disappointing data and was last down 0.1% on the day at 97.25.
Assessing the data, "Comments from the panel reflect an improvement from the prior month, but sentiment remains more cautious than optimistic. October was the third consecutive month of PMI contraction, at a slower rate compared to September," noted Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. "Demand contracted, with the New Orders Index contracting marginally, the Customers’ Inventories Index moving into ‘about right’ territory and the Backlog of Orders Index contracting for the sixth straight month (and at a faster rate). The New Export Orders Index surged into expansion territory, likely contributing to the slowing contraction of the New Orders Index."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1127 with an upbeat US employment report, which, at the end of the day, doesn’t bend Fed’s hand.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day higher as the upbeat labour market data from the United States eased concerns over an economic slowdown.