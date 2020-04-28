US: International trade deficit widened to $64.2 billion in March

Goods Trade Balance falls to -$64.2 billion in the US.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory after the data.

The international trade deficit of the United States widened to $64.2 billion in March from $59.9 billion in February, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $62.67 billion.

"Exports of goods for March were $127.6 billion, $9.1 billion less than February exports," the press release further read. "Imports of goods for March were $191.9 billion, $4.8 billion less than February imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no attention to this data and was last seen down 0.55% on the day at 99.50.