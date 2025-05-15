US: Initial Jobless Claims matched consensus at 229K last week

- Initial Jobless Claims came in at 229K.
- Continuing Jobless Claims rose to 1.881M.
US citizens filing new applications for unemployment insurance held steady at 229K for the week ending May 10, as reported by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This print matched initial estimates and the previous week's revised tally of 229K (revised from 228K).
The report also highlighted a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.2%, while the four-week moving average increased by 3.250K to 230.5K from the prior week’s revised average.
Moreover, Continuing Jobless Claims went up by 9K to reach 1.881M for the week ending May 3.
Market reaction
The Greenback keeps its bearish tone in place on Thursday, navigating the area just below the 101.00 barrier, reversing Wednesday’s advance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid above 1.1200 on mixed US data
EUR/USD managed to regain balance and trespass the 1.1200 barrier following weaker-than-estimated US Producer Prices, firmer Retail Sales and another solid print from the labour market, all of which failed to lend renewed oxygen to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD picks up pace and breaks above 1.3300
GBP/USD is advancing past the 1.3300 level as the British Pound remains apathetic to earlier results from the UK docket. Cable, however, remains underpinned by broad-based USD weakness following mixed results from the US calendar and the absence of comments from Chief Powell on monetary policy.
Gold looks vacillating below $3,200
Gold rebounds from the multi-week lows near $3,120 on Thursday but remains capped below the $3,200 mark per troy ounce. While XAU/USD is drawing some support from mild US Dollar weakness and a cautious tone in broader markets, the precious metal has practically ignored the mixed results from US data.
Bitcoin retreats further as chances of major breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weaken
Bitcoin price edges below $102,000 on Thursday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past five days. Neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.