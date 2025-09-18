US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 231K last week

- Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K the previous week.
- Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.920M.
According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 231K for the week ending September 13. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (240K) and was lower than the previous week’s 264K (revised from 263K).
Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 750, bringing it to 240K from the revised average of the previous week.
The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 7K to 1.920M for the week ending September 6.
Market reaction
The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 97.20 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and the mixed performance in US yields.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses the grip, returns to the sub-1.1800 area
EUR/USD now faces increasing downside pressure, breaking below the 1.1800 support as the US Dollar’s recovery continues to gather extra steam on Thursday. The move higher in the Greenback comes after solid prints from weekly jobless claims and appears further reinforced by extra upside momentum in US yields across the board.
GBP/USD sinks below 1.3600, USD picks up pace
GBP/USD extends its correction to the sub-1.3600 region on Thursday, hitting three-day lows against the backdrop of the continuation of the rebound in the Greenback. In the meantime, investors remain apathetic following the largely anticipated steady hand by the BoE at its event earlier in the day. Once again, the MPC voted 7-2 to keep the policy rate the same.
Gold meets daily support near $3,630
Gold prices add to Wednesday’s losses and probe the area of three-day troughs near the $3,630 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal’s extra pullback comes in response to further profit taking, the continuation of the US Dollar’s post-Fed recovery, and the march north in US yields across the spectrum.
Bitcoin eyes $120,000 following FOMC dovish stance
Bitcoin price trades in green above $117,000 on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Federal Reserve’s 25 bps interest rate cut and prospects of two more cuts this year lifted risk-on sentiment across markets.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.