US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K last week

- Initial Jobless Claims ticked lower to 228K.
- Continuing Jobless Claims eased to 1.879M.
US citizens filing new applications for unemployment insurance decreased to 228K for the week ending May 3, as reported by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This print came in just below initial estimates and was lower than the previous week's unrevised tally of 241K.
The report also highlighted a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.2%, while the four-week moving average increased by 1K to 226K from the prior week’s unrevised average.
Moreover, Continuing Jobless Claims went down by 29K to reach 1.879M for the week ending April 26.
Market reaction
The Greenback keeps its upside momentum in place on Thursday, hovering around the 100.00 zone, building from Wednesday’s gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 after BoE policy decision
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The BoE cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, as anticipated, and Governor Bailey noted that they need to stick to a gradual approach to further rate cuts, helping Pound Sterling hold its ground.
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1300 after Fed-inspired drop
EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight range at around 1.1300 on Thursday. The Fed's cautious tone on policy-easing and improving mood on the announcement of the UK-US trade deal, combined with the upbeat Jobless Claims data, support the US Dollar and make it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold rebounds from session lows, trades above $3,350
Gold rebounds in the American session and trades above $3,360 after falling to $3,320 earlier in the day. While the precious metal finds demand amidst escalating geopolitical tensions, the USD's resilience on the Fed's relatively hawkish tone limits XAU/USD's upside.
XRP price picks up steam supported by heightened risk-on sentiment
XRP is knocking on the 50- and 100-day EMAs confluence resistance at $2.21 amid gains in the broader crypto market. The derivatives market Open Interest regains momentum as the long-to-short ratio leans bullish.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.