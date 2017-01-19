US inflation reaches a two and a half year high in December – TD Economics

Leslie Preston, Senior Economist at TD Economics, notes that the US inflation rose above 2% for the first time since 2014 in December as consumers paid more for shelter and gasoline.

Key Quotes

“The annual (year-on-year) inflation rate was 2.1%, up from 1.7% in November, as prices rose 0.3% on the month – right on expectations.”

“The price of gasoline rose 3% in December, as the cost of crude oil rose back above $50/bbl. Energy costs are no longer keeping inflation low, with the price of gasoline now 9% above the year ago levels and natural gas for home heating is about 8% higher.”

“Price pressures in the core also heated up slightly in December, rising 0.2% - also as expected. Once again, shelter was a key part of the story, as prices were 0.3% higher in December. The cost of renting and owning a home has been rising steadily over the past couple of years. Annual inflation for shelter is 3.6%, outpacing overall core services inflation (services excluding energy), which was 3.1% in December.”

“Key Implications