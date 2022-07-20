US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, ease from the monthly high by the end of Wednesday’s North American session. The inflation gauge recently flashed the 2.38% mark, reversing from the previous day’s multi-day of 2.39%.
The recent weakness in the US inflation expectations failed to defy the recession fears, signaled by the inversion of the 2-year and the 10-year Treasury yield curve. That said, the US 2-year Treasury yields are higher, around 3.23%, while the 10-year bond coupon seesaws near 3.03% at the latest.
Overall, the inflation expectations are in recovery mode and appear to weigh on the market sentiment, which can help the US dollar regain its upside momentum after a week of a pullback from a nearly 20-year high.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounced off a two-week low to snap the three-day downtrend the previous day as market sentiment soured.
Also read: Forex Today: Sentiment sours amid recession fears and ahead of the ECB
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 as recession fears return
AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6900, after posting the first daily loss in a week as it reversed from the monthly top. The Aussie pair’s pullback could be linked to the market’s fresh fears of recession and inflation.
EURUSD price aims to recapture 1.0200 ahead of ECB policy
EURUSD price shifted into a correction mode after failing to surpass Tuesday’s high at 1.0269 on Wednesday. The availability of barricades around a fresh three-week high activated selling pressure and dragged the asset to near 1.0156.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry. Solana price currently trades at $42.70. Invalidation of the macro downtrend thesis remains at $50.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!