US: Housing Starts decline by 10.3% in February, Building Permits fall by 10.8%

- Housing Starts and Building Permits in US fell sharply in February.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains a little below 92.00.
Housing Starts in the US declined by 10.3% on a monthly basis in February following January's 5.1% decline, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Wednesday.
Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits fell by 10.8% in the same period and erased all of January's increase.
Market reaction
The greenback largely ignored this report as investors remain focused on the Treasury bond yields ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.12% on the day at 91.97.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.