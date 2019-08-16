US: Housing and Consumer Sentiment in focus – TD Securities

According to analysts at TD Securities, US housing starts and building permits are expected to rebound at 0.3% and 3.1% m/m in July, respectively, following declines in the month before.

Key Quotes

“UMich's sentiment index likely declined modestly to a still-firm 97.0 level in August from 98.4 before. Attention, however, will be paid to the long-term inflation expectations series, which has stayed stuck at the low-end of the historical range.”