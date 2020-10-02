US House Speaker Pelosi: Trump diagnosis changes dynamic of COVID relief negotiations

During an interview with MSNBC on Friday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis changes the dynamic relief aid negotiations.

Pelosi further noted that they will continue to try to find "middle ground" in stimulus talks.

Market reaction

After starting the day sharply lower, the S&P 500 Index (DXY) recovered modestly but remains in the negative territory as safe-haven flows continue to dominate financial markets. At the moment, the SPX is down 0.85% on the day at 3,352.