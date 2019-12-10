US House Speaker Pelosi: Close but deal not yet done on NAFTA

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the US House Speaker Pelosi, via Reuters, as she says that they are close but deal not yet done on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Earlier today, US House majority leader Hoyer also said that the agreement is close on the USMCA trade deal.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Trudeau’s Office also announced that the PM and US President Trump spoke on Monday about NAFTA ratification.

On the above trade positive headlines, the Canadian dollar has picked up fresh bids, knocking-off USD/CAD to fresh session lows near 1.3230.