US House majority leader Hoyer says agreement close on USMCA trade deal.
Additional notes
- Mexican government invites Canada's deputy prime minister Freeland to meetings in Mexico on Tuesday as USMACA deal draws nearer - Senior Mexican official.
- Speaker Pelosi says final USMCA deal not agreed to.
FX implications
House Democrats and the Trump administration are on the brink of a deal to advance President Donald Trump's revised North American Free Trade Agreement after months of secretive negotiations which can only be positive for risk and the associated domestic currencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
CPI and PPI numbers from Australia’s largest customer will undoubtedly affect the AUD/USD moves. However, the market’s positive reaction could be compressed amid the present cautious trade sentiment.
USD/JPY: Greenback enters Asia below 108.73 level against yen
USD/JPY is trading near the December lows above the 108.50 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot is trading below the 200 DMA, which can be a sign of weakness.
Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.
XAU/USD rolling into the Asian session below $1465/oz resistance
The metal remains vulnerable below the 1465 resistance and the main SMAs. The bears should try to extend the down move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 level on the way down.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.