US health official Fauci: There could be a vaccine ready by November, December

Based on enrollment rate in COVID-19 vaccine trials, there could be enough data to find a safe and effective vaccine by November or December, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Wednesday.
"The fundamental strategy that we clearly articulate is to try to prevent as many infections as you possibly can prevent: identification, isolation, and contact tracing," Fauci explained, as reported by Reuters.
Meanwhile, the NY Times reported on Thursday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told states to prepare for a possible vaccine by early November.
Market reaction
The market mood remains upbeat on Thursday. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.2% on a daily basis at 3,568.
