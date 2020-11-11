US health official Fauci: Moderna could begin analyzing vaccine data within days – Reuters

US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci rekindles coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism during the latest comments, conveyed by Reuters.
The health official mentions that data from a large trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine anywhere between "a couple of days" to "a little more than a week", per Reuters.
The report cites the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Fauci, while speaking at a Financial Times conference, to convey a high degree of effectiveness for the vaccine would make sense as it was “almost identical” to the Pfizer shot.
FX implications
Risk-tone mostly ignores US official’s another push to keep vaccine hopes alive amid surging virus cases and hospitalizations in America. That said, AUD/USD seesaws near 0.7280 by the press time of the early Asian session on Thursday.
Read: AUD/USD: Wavers below 0.7300 as covid worries combat vaccine news, stimulus hopes
