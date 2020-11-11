AUD/USD: Wavers below 0.7300 as covid worries combat vaccine news, stimulus hopes

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD pokes upper-end of the recent range between 0.7260 and 0.7280.
  • Market sentiment stays mixed as a rise in US cases, hospitalizations probe expectations of virus vaccine, more stimulus.
  • Wall Street, gold fail to mark a major move amid the US holiday.
  • Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations, US inflation, jobless claims can entertain traders.

AUD/USD rises to 0.7284 amid the initial hour of Thursday’s Asian trading. Even so, the pair maintains the recent 20-pips trading range as traders struggle to digest mixed clues concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and global monetary policy actions.

US becomes next Europe…

With the record hospitalization and uncontrolled infection in nearly all states, not to forget about more than 100K cases, America is inching closer to dethrone Brussels for taking the lead in the virus spread, as it did in the first round. Though, hopes that vaccines are nearby keep the global markets relatively less worried.

Elsewhere, the RBNZ joined the league of BOE and the RBA to mark its hesitation in welcoming the negative rates. With this, it can be known that the global central banks are ready to stay behind the curve in expectations of a recovery. Further, Donald Trump is losing hope to keep the White House day-by-day. The latest updates suggest President-elect Joe Biden has a significant lead in the votes that defy any recount fears for the Democratic Party.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street trades mixed amid a lack of data while the US 10-year Treasury yields were stopped in their run-up to 1.0% amid Veterans Day Holiday.

Unlike Wednesday, Thursday’s trading will be relatively active. The reason could be traced to Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for November, forecast 3.2% versus 3.4% prior, that can play its role in Asia whereas the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Weekly Jobless Claims will do the same in the US session. Amid all these, the risk catalysts will be even more important and shouldn’t be ignored.

Technical analysis

A lack of momentum inside the 100-pips area between 0.7245 and 0.7345 persists. With repeated failures to cross August-end low and highs marked afterward, around 0.7340/45, AUD/USD bears eye a break of October high near 0.7245 for fresh entries.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7282
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.7277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.7136
Daily SMA200 0.6817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7295
Previous Daily Low 0.7252
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7278
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7231
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.721
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7298
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7341

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300

AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300

The AUD/USD pair is still unable to attract speculative interest, consolidating just below the 0.7300 mark. Rising coronavirus cases in the US and some local curfews may hit the greenback.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745

EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745

The shared currency maintains its sour tone, falling against the dollar, despite a generally optimistic market. ECB’s Lagarde hinted once again on intervention should the EUR appreciate.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine

Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine

The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.

Gold news

Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.

Read more

WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42

WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures