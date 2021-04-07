US: Goods and services trade deficit widens to $71.1 billion in February

US Goods and Services Trade Balance arrived at -$71.1 billion in February.

US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 92.30 after the data.

The goods and services deficit of the US widened by $3.3 billion to $71.1 billion in February, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday.

"February exports were $187.3 billion, $5.0 billion less than January exports," the publication further read. "February imports were $258.3 billion, $1.7 billion less than January imports."

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.05% on the day at 92.34.