According to analysts at TD Securities, the US non-manufacturing ISM index report for December took on increased importance after the manufacturing index was unexpectedly reported down on Friday.

Key Quotes

“We expect a more positive tone in the non-manufacturing report, with the main index up one point to 54.9. It tends to be more sensitive to sentiment swings than the manufacturing index, and the equity market was up, helped by the Phase One deal announcement.”

“November foreign trade data and November factory orders will also be released. A sharp drop in the trade deficit has already been signaled in the advance indicators report. Similarly, the durables portion of factory orders has already been reported down, mainly due to aircraft.”