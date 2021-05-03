US FDA is set to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 years old by early next week – NYT

The New York Times (NYT) relies on anonymous Federal officials while conveying the news that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to authorize the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 to 15 years old by early next week.

The authorization could come as early as late this week.

If it is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in adolescents.

Moderna expects results soon from its own clinical trial involving adolescents ages 12 to 17, followed by results for children 6 months to 12 years old in the second half of this year.

The nation’s current vaccine supply is substantial. As of Monday, around 65 million doses had been delivered but not administered, including 31 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, nearly 25 million doses of Moderna’s, and 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s, according to figures collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.