US FDA is set to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 years old by early next week – NYT

The New York Times (NYT) relies on anonymous Federal officials while conveying the news that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to authorize the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 to 15 years old by early next week.
Additional comments…
The authorization could come as early as late this week.
If it is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in adolescents.
Moderna expects results soon from its own clinical trial involving adolescents ages 12 to 17, followed by results for children 6 months to 12 years old in the second half of this year.
The nation’s current vaccine supply is substantial. As of Monday, around 65 million doses had been delivered but not administered, including 31 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, nearly 25 million doses of Moderna’s, and 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s, according to figures collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fx implications
The news should help brighten the market sentiment as Tuesday’s Asian session gets pace. However, an absence of the key regional markets, namely China and Japan, may tame reaction to the upbeat development.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.2060 as optimism weighs on the dollar
The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its Friday’s losses as a better market mood and an optimistic Fed’s chief Powell fueled demand for high-yielding assets.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls back in town through critical resistance
The price of gold has been lively on Monday, exceeding through meanwhile resistances as the greenback retreated while investors brace for more critical US data.
Ethereum price jumps to new all-time highs as eBay is reportedly exploring NFT auctions
Ethereum price has hit a new all-time high of $3,204 amid strong buying pressure in the market. The giant e-commerce platform eBay is reportedly looking into NFT auctions as well as Bitcoin payments.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.