US' Fauci: Reasonable to see some return to normal by autumn

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Thursday that it's reasonable to see some return to normal by autumn.

"We have reached a bit of plateau in COVID-19 curve," Fauci added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.2% on a daily basis at 3,809. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is up 0.23% on the day at 91.15.