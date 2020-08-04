US: Factory Orders increase by 6.2% in June vs. 5% expected

Factory Orders in US rose more than expected in June.

USD preserves its strength against its major rivals after the data.

New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US rose by $25.5 billion, or 6.2%, to $437.2 billion in June, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Thursday.

This reading followed May's increase of 7.7% (revised from 8%) and came in better than the market expectation of 5%.

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in June, up two consecutive months, increased $14.6 billion or 7.6% to $207.2 billion, up from the previously published 7.3% increase," the publication further read.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.25% on the day at 93.74.