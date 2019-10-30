U.S. expects Argentina to uphold commitment to IMF - Mnuchin - RTRS

US Treasury's Mnuchin says he expects Argentina to uphold a commitment to IMF, any request for loan changes should be considered by IMF based on country's economic plan.
In a Reuters article - The United States expects Argentina's incoming Peronist government to uphold the country's commitment to the terms of its $57 billion International Monetary Fund loan program, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
- In an interview with Reuters in Saudi Arabia, Mnuchin did not rule out a renegotiation of the program, but said any such request for changes would have to be considered by the IMF as part of Argentina's economic plan.
- With the United States controlling 16.5 percent of the Fund's voting power, the Treasury chief controls an effective U.S. veto over major IMF decisions.
- Public anger over fiscal austerity measures mandated by the IMF program was a key factor in Sunday's election of Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez, who ousted market-friendly President Mauricio Macri.
- Fernandez said repeatedly during his campaign that he would renegotiate the IMF program, and had suggested extending the maturity of the debt to reduce payments.
- The country's financial markets were in limbo on Wednesday over the direction in which Fernandez will take Latin America's third-largest economy, which is saddled by around $100 billion in external debt and trying to avoid default.
- "They have a commitment to the IMF. Our expectation is that this government upholds that commitment and if they ask for changes, like any other country, the IMF will look at their request as part of what their economic plan is," Mnuchin said on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.
- "We want to see the people of Argentina, and the economy, succeed. Our interests are to support the people," Mnuchin added.
- Mnuchin signed off on an initial $50 billion Argentina program in June 2018, along with an expansion to $57 billion three months later. It is by far the largest bailout in the IMF's 75-year history, with about $43 billion already disbursed.
- He said it was too soon for the United States to weigh in on any decision by the IMF as to how to proceed with Argentina.
- The IMF has said that is ready to work with Argentina to make the program viable and help put the country back on a path to economic growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD: 1-week-old rising channel caps recent recovery
GBP/USD stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a fortnight old run-up. The upper line of the channel restricts pair’s latest rise amid neutral RSI conditions.
USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 109 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% as expected.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.