US Election Debate: Trump says tariffs will decrease deficits and urges scrutiny of countries like China

The first US presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump began on CNN News. It is their first showdown of the 2024 election process.
The first question asked was on the state of the economy, including spiraling inflation, and whether it has been worse off after US President Biden took over.
Biden acknowledged that “inflation had driven prices substantially higher than at the start of his term but said he deserves credit for putting 'things back together again' following the coronavirus pandemic,” per Reuters.
Biden said that he aims to reduce housing prices, increase construction, and limit rent caps if he gets elected for the second term.
Trump condemned elevated inflation levels. He suggested that tariffs would decrease deficits and urged scrutiny of countries like China.
When asked about the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said that If Russia respected President Biden, he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine. He added that Biden in fact encouraged Putin to get into the war.
“Shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” Trump said.
Biden refuted saying that former President Trump wants to get out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and start a nuclear war.
Further, both candidates slammed each other on topics such as immigration, abortion rights, foreign policy and the Middle East conflict.
“Would you support the creation of an independent Palestinian state in order to support peace in the region,” CNN moderator Dana Bash asked Trump.
“I’d have to see,” Trump replied.
Trump called Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country’s life.”
developing story, please refresh the page for updates.
US Dollar keeps pushing higher
The US dollar catches a fresh bid against its major currency rivals, mainly driven by surging USD/JPY, as the Japanese Yen slides further. The debate seems to have a limited impact across the FX board. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index is up 0.17% on the day to trade near 106.10.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.34%
|0.30%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.20%
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.19%
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.21%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|0.21%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits 161.00 for first time in 38 years, Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY resumes its uptrend and hits a fresh 38-year high above 161.00 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair regained upside traction after hotter-than-expected Japanese CPI data. Markets see limited reaction to the first US Presidential election debate, as US PCE is eyed.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6600 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of PCE data
AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6600 in the Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar has found its feet, tracking the renewed USD/JPY strength, weighing negatively on the pair. Investors turn cautious ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price drifts lower ahead of US PCE Price Index, holds above $2,300 mark
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong bounce from a two-week low. Fed rate cut uncertainty helps limit the USD corrective slide and caps gains for the metal. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US PCE Price Index.
SOL and AVAX see gains amid corrections looming due to FOMO
Solana and Avalanche have rallied by 9% and 7%, respectively, on Thursday following a slight recovery across the crypto market. However, Santiment data reveals FOMO as the major force behind SOL's rise, while AVAX has had little influence from FOMO on its price.
Friday calendar stacked with first-tier data
Key standouts on Friday’s calendar come from German import prices, UK GDP, German unemployment, Canada GDP, US core PCE, personal income, personal spending, Michigan sentiment, Chicago PMIs, and Fedspeak.