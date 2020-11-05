US election: Biden leads in Nevada with 87% of votes tallied, 49.5% vs. 48.5%

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 49.5% and US President Donald Trump has 48.5% in the battleground state of Nevada with 87% of votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing the latest data from Edison Research.

"In Clark County, Nevada, with 85.5% of the estimated vote tallied so far, Trump has 45.2% and Biden has 53.1% of the vote," Edison Research further noted.

Market reaction

The market reaction to this update was largely muted. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.2% on the day at 3,512.