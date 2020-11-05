US election: Biden campaign manager says victory is imminent

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign manager said on Thursday they are nearing parity with US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and expect remaining ballots to tilt the odds in their favour, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Victory is imminent."

"Trump's response to election result is desperate."

"Rural, in-person votes might be next to show up in Nevada, tilting in trump's favour."

"Still expect to win in Nevada."

"Any additional state called in our favour will allow us to win."

"We are at 254 electoral college votes now."

"It may take time to see full result in Arizona, the margin may tighten."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 2.2% on a daily basis at 3,520.