US Election 2024: Wisconsin exit polls show Trump ahead in the presidential race

The conviction of the Republican nominee Donald Trump becoming the 47th US president is growing stronger, according to the early exit polls, as polls closed in most states. The Trump trade optimism is back in play, bolstering the US Dollar (USD) and global stocks. However, nothing can be concluded as yet, as some states may take a couple of days to offer final results.

Early exit polls results in Wisconsin point to a Trump win, as the former US president is leading with 56% of the votes to 42.5%, with 7.5% of the expected votes counted.

North Carolina exit polls show a close race for Trump and Harris, with 50% of votes counted. However, Trump shows a minor lead.

About 12% of votes counted in Michigan, votes in favor of Harris have retraced from 61% to 53% so far.

Nebraska District 2 initial results show Harris leading with 61% to Trump’s 38%, as 46% of the votes get counted.

Georgia, a key swing state, was among the first of those with available exit polls, showing a Trump victory. The state, which holds 16 electoral votes, shows Trump securing about 53% of the votes against the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, according to CBC News, with 70% of the expected votes counted.

Preliminary results in Pennsylvania, the most closely watched swing state, still appear in favor of Harris, according to CBC News. With about 22% of the expected votes counted, Kamala has secured 58% vs. Trump’s 41%. The state holds 19 electoral votes.

CBC News called Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming for Trump, while Harris will hold the reliably blue Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

The current electoral vote tally is 154 for Trump and 30 for Harris.

Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US presidential election as counting results start hitting the wires.

Market reaction

The US Dollar regains upside traction following the early exit polls from Wisconsin and Michigan. The US Dollar Index is currently trading at weekly highs near 104.60, up 1.17% on the day.