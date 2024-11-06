A tight 2024 United States presidential election is seen leaning in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump. Polling stations are now closed in more than two dozen states, and early exit polls are trickling, ramping up the volatility across the financial markets. However, nothing can be concluded as yet, as some states may take a couple of days to offer final results.

Georgia, a key swing state, is among the first of those with available exit polls to show a Trump victory. The state, which holds 16 electoral votes, shows Trump securing about 55% of the votes against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, according to CBC News, with 52% of the expected votes counted.

Polls in most of Pennsylvania, one of the most closely watched swing states, as well as 16 other states, are now closed. Preliminary results of the Pennsylvania exit poll appear in favor of Harris, according to CBC News. With about 8% of the expected votes counted, Kamala has secured a 71% majority. The state holds 19 electoral votes.

North Carolina exit polls show a close race for Trump and Harris, with 10% of votes counted. However, Trump shows a minor lead, per CBC News.

About 4% of votes counted in Michigan, Kamala is leading with 61% so far.

CBC News called Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia for Donald Trump; and Vermont for Kamala Harris. The current electoral vote tally is 23 for Trump and three for Harris so far. BBC News said Trump takes Florida.

Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US presidential election as counting results start hitting the wires.

Market reaction

The US Dollar seems to have paused its upswing following the early exit polls from Pennsylvania. The US Dollar Index is currently trading at around 104.20, up 0.76% on the day.