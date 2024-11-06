A tight 2024 United States presidential election is seen leaning in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump. Polling stations are now closed in more than two dozen states, and early exit polls are trickling, ramping up the volatility across the financial markets. However, nothing can be concluded as yet, as some states may take a couple of days to offer final results.
Georgia, a key swing state, is among the first of those with available exit polls to show a Trump victory. The state, which holds 16 electoral votes, shows Trump securing about 55% of the votes against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, according to CBC News, with 52% of the expected votes counted.
Polls in most of Pennsylvania, one of the most closely watched swing states, as well as 16 other states, are now closed. Preliminary results of the Pennsylvania exit poll appear in favor of Harris, according to CBC News. With about 8% of the expected votes counted, Kamala has secured a 71% majority. The state holds 19 electoral votes.
North Carolina exit polls show a close race for Trump and Harris, with 10% of votes counted. However, Trump shows a minor lead, per CBC News.
About 4% of votes counted in Michigan, Kamala is leading with 61% so far.
CBC News called Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia for Donald Trump; and Vermont for Kamala Harris. The current electoral vote tally is 23 for Trump and three for Harris so far. BBC News said Trump takes Florida.
Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US presidential election as counting results start hitting the wires.
Market reaction
The US Dollar seems to have paused its upswing following the early exit polls from Pennsylvania. The US Dollar Index is currently trading at around 104.20, up 0.76% on the day.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.80%
|0.50%
|0.93%
|0.36%
|0.71%
|0.45%
|0.67%
|EUR
|-0.80%
|-0.29%
|0.17%
|-0.43%
|-0.09%
|-0.35%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.50%
|0.29%
|0.44%
|-0.13%
|0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.17%
|JPY
|-0.93%
|-0.17%
|-0.44%
|-0.57%
|-0.24%
|-0.51%
|-0.27%
|CAD
|-0.36%
|0.43%
|0.13%
|0.57%
|0.34%
|0.08%
|0.31%
|AUD
|-0.71%
|0.09%
|-0.20%
|0.24%
|-0.34%
|-0.26%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|-0.45%
|0.35%
|0.07%
|0.51%
|-0.08%
|0.26%
|0.23%
|CHF
|-0.67%
|0.12%
|-0.17%
|0.27%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|-0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD smashes 1.0800 as US election exit polls point to a Trump lead
EUR/USD extends the sell-off below 1.0800, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the US Presidential election. With polls closed in most states, including critical battlegrounds, the Republican nominee is seen taking the lead, spurring a US Dollar rally.
USD/JPY keeps rallying, eyes 154.00 on a potential Trump win
As initial results show former President Donald Trump may return to office, USD/JPY keeps pushing higher, eyeing 154.00 early Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers broadly, while stock markets are also on the run. More polls coming that may change the picture.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines, around $2,740 after early US election results
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday in reaction to the initial US election exit polls. Improving the odds of a Trump victory boosts the USD and weighs on the XAU/USD. A sharp rise in the US bond yields further undermine the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin and crypto market jumps following Trump's lead in early election results
Bitcoin is up 5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday and is fast rising after estimated election results from a few states pour in. According to estimates, Republican candidate Donald Trump has won Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama and Oklahoma. Democrat candidate Kamala Harris has won Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
DOGE could hit a new yearly high after 50% rally in twenty days
Dogecoin is up 8% on Tuesday following rising expectations of a Donald Trump victory in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections. If the bullish momentum continues, the meme coin leader could rise to a new yearly high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.