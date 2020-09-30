US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -2 million in week ending September 25

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was -2 million barrels in the week ending September 25th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. Analysts estimate was for an increase of 1.56 million barrels.
Market reaction
Crude oil prices edged higher with the initial reaction to the EIA's report and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen gaining 1.5% on the day at $39.66.
Additional takeaways
"US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 13.7 million barrels per day during the week ending September 25, 2020, which was 300,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average."
"US crude oil imports averaged 5.1 million barrels per day last week, down by 45,000 barrels per day from the previous week."
"Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 17.9 million barrels a day, down by 14.4% from the same period last year."
