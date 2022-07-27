“We're becoming a bit more cautious in terms of the medium-to-long-term outlook for capex spending. We've long held the view that a more sustainable growth trajectory for manufacturing may be warranted today as producers chip away at record amounts of backlog. But the recent downward revisions to manufacturing data make that a tougher story to tell, as does the slowdown in core order backlogs.”

“But the details on orders suggest strength can largely be tied to defense aircraft orders, which tend to be pretty volatile. Defense aircraft orders rose 80.6% during the month. Stripping that away and zooming in on private-sector activity, nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft were up a more muted 0.5%. Inflation chips away at that even further—a back of the hand adjustment for the 0.7% increase in producer prices for private capital equipment last month suggests the real gain in core capital goods orders was modestly negative.”

“Durable goods data continue to defy expectations for signs of a slowdown in manufacturing. That's true at least at first glance. Fresh orders for durable goods rose 1.9% in June, marking the fastest monthly change in six months. That was despite the consensus expectation for a 0.4% decline.”

Data released on Wednesday included the preliminary June Durable Goods Orders report. Analsyts at Wells Fargo point out data suggest manufacturing continues to defy expectations for a slowdown in activity, “But stripping away defense orders and adjusting for inflation suggests activity is cooling.” According to them, “an ugly end to the quarter for core capital goods shipments positions a weaker Q2 for equipment spending than we anticipated, but advanced data on inventories should offset some of that weakness in tomorrow's Q2 GDP report.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.