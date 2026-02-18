US Durable Goods Orders contracted 1.4% in December

Durable Goods in the US dropped to $319.6 billion, or 1.4%, in December, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. This print followed the 5.4% increase recorded in the previous month and surpassed market expectations for a 2.0% contraction.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9%. Excluding defence, new orders decreased 2.5%. Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, drove the decrease from $6.4 billion or 5.3%, to $113.5 billion," according to the press release

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains on a positive footing, navigating the 97.30 region in the wake of the release.