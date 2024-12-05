US Dollar weakens on higher-than-expected Jobless Claims

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. Following the Second World War, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971, when the Gold Standard went away.

Key support levels now lie at 105.50 and 105.00, while resistance may emerge at 106.50 and 107.00. With the DXY losing steam, market participants will closely watch Friday's NFP data for any signs of reversal or further deterioration.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), marking a critical technical setback that has weakened its short-term outlook. Indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are nearing negative territory, underscoring the growing bearish momentum.

The US Dollar (USD) is under significant selling pressure on Thursday as markets gear up for the release of November's United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday. The Greenback’s decline has been driven by weaker-than-expected labor market signals, including a sharp rise in Initial Jobless Claims and an increase in layoffs reported by the November Challenger Job Cuts data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.