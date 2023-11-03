US Dollar dives alongside US yields after weak labor data

- The DXY sank to 105.05, its lowest level since mid-September.
- US government bond yields are retreating, also standing at lows since September.
- Job creation decelerated in October in the US as well as Hourly Earnings, while the Unemployment Rate increased.
The US Dollar (USD) witnessed a significant drop on Friday, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) descending below 105.10. The Greenback price dynamics were set by weak labor market data from the US and falling US bond yields as weaker-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) give investors confidence that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t deliver any more hikes.
Despite the Federal Reserve's (Fed) recent restrictive measures, the United States economy continued to showcase unparalleled resilience, outshining its global counterparts, which favoured the USD in the previous weeks. However, the labour market is starting to show weakness, which makes investors bet on the Fed approaching the end of its tightening cycle, which seems to be weakening the Greenback as the tightening effects become visible.
Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar plunges amid decelerating job creation and rising unemployment
- The US Dollar Index declined below 105.05, down 1% on the day, mainly driven by weak labor market data reported earlier in the session.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Nonfarm Payrolls from October came in lower than expected. The US added 150,000 jobs in October vs the expected 180,000 and decelerated from its revised previous figure of 297,000.
- The Unemployment Rate came in at 3.9% in October, above the expected 3.8% and accelerated compared to its previous reading of 3.8%.
- The Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.2% MoM but rose 4.1% YoY, higher than the expected 4% and its previous reading of 4.3%.
- In addition, economic activity data also came in weak. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI fell short of expectations. The figure came in at 51.8 in October, lower than the consensus of 53 and its last figure of 53.6.
- Likewise, the S&P Global Services PMI from October came in at 50.6, lower than the expected 50.9 and decelerated from its previous figure of 50.9.
- In the meantime, the US Treasury yields continued to decline The 2-year rate fell to 4.80%, its lowest level since early September, while the longer-term 5 and 10-year rates retreated towards 4.50% and 4.54%, also hitting multi-week lows.
- Due to the weak data, dovish bets on the Fed increased. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 25 basis points hike in December fell to 9%, which added selling pressure to the Greenback.
Technical Analysis: US Dollar Index extends losses as bears step in after conquering the 20-day SMA
The DXY shows a neutral to bearish technical stance on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a negative slope below the 50 threshold, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram prints increasing red bars. Additionally, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, implying that the bulls remain in control on a broader scale but that the sellers are in command of the short-term.
Support levels: 105.00, 104.70, 104.50.
Resistance levels: 105.50, 105.80, 106.00.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
