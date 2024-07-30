US Dollar ticks down as market sentiment improves ahead of the Fed

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovery has lost momentum on Tuesday, with risk assets bouncing up amid a more favorable environment. Bulls have been capped at 104.80 and they are now testing previous resistance, turned support, at 104.55. A further pullback below that level would put 104.05 back into play ahead of 103.65. On the upside, resistances are the mentioned 104.80 and 105.22.

Before that, the JOLTS Job Openings for June and the Conference Board’s Consumer Sentiment Index for July, due on Tuesday, are expected to show moderate contractions, which will provide the right framework for a dovish message from the central bank.

The US Dollar (USD) has turned lower during the early European trading session, with market sentiment improving somewhat. Israel has refrained from retaliating against Hizbullah in Lebanon after a deadly attack from the Iran-backed militias this week, which has eased concerns about further destabilization in a highly volatile area. The US Dollar Index (DXY), however, remains above the previous week’s trading range, with investors wary of taking excessive risks ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision. The bank will highly likely leave rates unchanged, but the recent inflation and labor data might prompt Fed Chair Jerome Powell to deliver a more dovish message. The bank’s latest dot plot suggested only a 25 bps cut in December, but the market is betting on two rate cuts, starting in September, and recent data supports that view. Any hint in that direction would increase negative pressure on the US Dollar.

