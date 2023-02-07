US Dollar swan dives over Fed's Powell's comments but bulls are back in

Share:

The US Dollar, as measured by the DXY index, fell from a high of 103.49 to a low of 103.001 after comments from Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell circulated the wires. Powell is peaking at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Signature Event and repeated much of the same as he did at the press conference that followed last week's interest rate decision.

The jobs report was certainly stronger than anyone expected.

The strong jobs report shows you why we think this will be a process that takes a significant period of time.

Expect 2023 to be a year of significant declines in inflation.

We probably need to do further interest-rate increases.

If data were to continue to come in stronger than expect, would certainly raise rates more.

2% inflation is a global standard and not something the Fed is looking to change.

Fiscal authorities are concerned about the debt limit.

The debt limit debate can only end with congress raising it, which has to happen.

Congress needs to raise debt ceiling in timely fashion

If debt ceiling isnt raised no one should think fed can shield economy from effects.

I am not actively contemplating the sale of securities.

It will be a couple of years before the fed's balance-sheet decline comes to an end.

The US is ‘just at the beginning’ of the disinflation process.

Worries most about when disinflation will take hold in larger services sector, also concerned about outside events.