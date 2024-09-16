- The US Dollar dips lower on Monday in both the European and Asian trading session.
- The Fed moves to the forefront with a policy rate decision this week.
- The US Dollar Index could sink lower as it tests the lower bound of August’s bandwidth.
The US Dollar (USD) trades substantially softer on Monday ahead of the US opening bell. The move comes after traders seem to become increasingly convinced that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will opt on Wednesday for a big interest-rate cut. This adds even more importance to the Fed meeting, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues will need to make a decision on which is the right way to start the policy easing process: with a big or small rate cut.
On the economic data front, a slow start for the week in the runup to the Fed meeting on Wednesday. For Tuesday, the US Retail Sales data will be at the forefront in terms of market moving data. For this Monday, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be the sole market-moving data point.
Daily digest market movers: More cuts than you can imagine
- There was another possible assassination attempt over the weekend to kill former US President Donald Trump. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was quick to foil the attempt and arrest the suspect, CNN reports.
- At 12:30 GMT, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for September is to be released. The main index is expected to increase slightly to -3.9 from -4.7 a month earlier.
- The US Treasury will auction a 3-month and a 6-month bill at 15:30 GMT.
- European equities are trading sideways while US futures are trading flat during European trading hours.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a much smaller 41.0% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday, further down from the 87% seen last week. Meanwhile, markets have increased the chances of a 50 bps cut to 59.0% on the back of Fed’s Dudley comments and the news articles last week. For the meeting on November 7, another 25 bps cut (if September is a 25 bps cut) is expected by 20.9%, while there is a 50.2% chance that rates will be 75 bps (25 bps + 50 bps) and a 29.0% probability of rates being 100 (25 bps + 75 bps) basis points lower compared to current levels.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.64%, still quite close to the 15-month low of 3.60%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Pivotal support in place for now
Whereas at the start of last week there were chances of the US Dollar Index (DXY) breaking above its upper band at 101.90, this Monday’s technical analysis needs to look at the possibility of the index snapping the lower band at 100.62. The seismic shift that some articles from the press and words from former NY Fed member William Dudley caused is leading to more downside pressure for the US Dollar as markets consider a 50 bps rate cut for both September and even for November. From a catalyst point of view, the current bandwidth should hold until the main event on Wednesday.
The upper level of the bandwidth for this week remains 101.90. Further up, a steep 1.2% uprising would be needed to get the index to 103.18. The next tranche up is a very misty one, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.40, followed by the 200-day SMA at 103.89, just ahead of the big 104.00 round level.
On the downside, 100.62 (the low from December 28) holds strong and has already made the DXY rebound four times in recent weeks. Should it break, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58, will be the next level to look out for. If that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
