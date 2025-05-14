US Dollar softens as Gold slides below $3,200 on risk rebound

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Fast) remains elevated in the 80s, and the Ultimate Oscillator sits in the 50s, both suggesting neutral dynamics. The Bull and Bear Power indicator hovers near 0, hinting at mild selling bias. While the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicates some upside potential, the 30-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), along with the 100-day and 200-day SMAs, all lean bearish. Key support levels are noted at 100.68, 100.51 and 100.50, while resistance levels stand at 100.91, 101.42 and 101.87.

The DXY is exhibiting a bearish signal, trading near 101.00 with minor losses on the day. Price action is currently mid-range between the session low and high of 100.27 and 101.02, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the 50 level, reflecting neutral momentum, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows underlying buy pressure.

A pause in Chinese ETF demand and positive geopolitical sentiment, including Middle East diplomacy and trade optimism with Asia, triggered a broader shift toward riskier assets. Meanwhile, US yields rose, undermining the appeal of non-yielding Gold despite USD weakness. Traders now look ahead to PPI and Retail Sales data later in the week for further clues on the Fed’s next move.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of currencies, softened near 100.60 on Wednesday as cooler-than-expected inflation and news of ongoing US-South Korea currency discussions pressured the Greenback. Gold extended its sell-off, plunging below $3,200 per ounce for the first time since April 11.

