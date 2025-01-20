US Dollar slips below key levels as market eyes Trump policy plans

- Many investors lock in profits as trade tensions linger and bond markets pause on the holiday.
- Early signals from the incoming US administration suggest a methodical approach to tariffs and fiscal expansion.
- Upcoming data-dependent Federal Reserve decisions remain in focus with May seen as pivotal for any policy shifts.
The US Dollar is in choppy trading after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trading floors in the US will remain closed due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but the US Dollar Index (DXY) plunged toward 108.30 with uncertainty ahead as markets await further details on Trump’s economic plans.
Daily digest market movers: USD sees red on delayed tariff signals
- Policy changes hinge on discussions in Washington: According to multiple sources, the new administration will establish a taskforce to investigate potential tariff impacts on Canada, Mexico and China before implementing any broad measures.
- In fact, during his inaugural speech Donald Trump flirted with the idea of a tariff plan on the mentioned countries but with no specific details.
- Holiday closure slows market action with the US bond market shut down. The 10-year yield holds near 4.60%. Traders will keep watch on Tuesday for fresh signals regarding inflation concerns and interest rate moves.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates that a hold is priced in for this month’s Federal Reserve meeting, and there are high odds of another hold in May.
DXY technical outlook: 20-day SMA cracks, downside risk builds
The US Dollar Index lost key traction below 109.00 as profit-taking and tempered bond yields took their toll. The breach of the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 108.50 underscores rising vulnerability for the Greenback.
Should buying interest fail to emerge, the DXY’s broader uptrend could face a more pronounced setback. Nonetheless, expectations of continued US economic outperformance may eventually attract fresh bids, keeping markets on alert for any policy-driven reversals.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0400 as USD weakens ahead of Trump speech
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at a two-week high near 1.0400 on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) stays under pressure and fuels the pair's rally as markets react to news of US President Donald Trump refraining from imposing day-one tariffs.
Gold remains focused on all-time highs
Gold stays in positive territory above $2,700 on Monday as the improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand. Markets await US President Donald Trump's speech at the inauguration ceremony.
Dogecoin traders jittery as Elon Musk’s DOGE faces possibility of lawsuit with Trump’s inauguration
Dogecoin (DOGE) rallies nearly 5% on Monday as crypto tokens gain momentum ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration event. The Washington Post uncovered a lawsuit likely to be filed against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as soon as the President-elect takes office.
Five keys to trading Trump 2.0 with Gold, Stocks and the US Dollar Premium
"I have the best words" – one of Donald Trump's famous quotes represents one of the most significant shifts to trading during his time. Words from the president may have a more significant impact than economic data.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2200, awaits Trump 2.0
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades slightly below 1.2200 in the second half of the day on Monday. Markets' nervousness ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration drag the pair lower despite a broadly weaker US Dollar.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.