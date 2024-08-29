US Dollar extends recovery after optimistic US data

- Atlanta Fed President Bostic is cautious about rate cuts and prefers to see more data before easing.
- Revised GDP growth of 3% in Q2 highlights the resilience of the US economy.
- Jobless claims came in better than expected.
The US Dollar, measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), saw further gains above 101.00 on Thursday. The 10-year US yield holds above 3.8%, supporting the Greenback. US stock index futures trade mixed following Nvidia earnings, which could impact risk appetite and the US Dollar's demand as a safe-haven currency. On the data front, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revisions highlight US economic resilience.
The US economy remains robust, exceeding expectations. However, market sentiment appears overly optimistic, with expectations of aggressive monetary easing.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar extends gains after GDP revisions
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a leading FOMC hawk, expressed caution about imminent rate cuts, citing robust labor market conditions and elevated inflation.
- About 100 bps of easing is anticipated by year-end and 200 basis points over the following year.
- The odds of a 50-basis-point cut in September remain within the 30-35% range.
- Contrary to expectations, the Bureau of Economic Analysis revised Q2 annualized real GDP growth upwards to 3% from 2.8%.
- New unemployment insurance claims in the US declined slightly to 231K for the week ending August 23, marginally below market estimates.
DXY technical outlook: Index indicates potential recovery, resistance at 101.50
Indicators suggest a potential recovery for the DXY, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending upward and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator printing lower red bars.
A consolidation above the 101.00 support level could trigger a rally. Key supports include 100.50, 100.30 and 100.00, while resistances are located at 101.50, 101.80 and 102.00.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
