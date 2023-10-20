- The Greenback lost substantially on Thursday after Powell did not bring anything new to the table.
- A very light data calendar on Friday offers room for traders to digest past week events.
- The US Dollar Index strengthened somewhat on Friday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The US Dollar (USD) lost substantial ground in the aftermath of the speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday. Powell’s remarks did not hold any meaningful new elements, mainly repeating ideas from the most recent FOMC meeting. Markets were quick to sell the Greenback, sending the US Dollar to peak to 1.0620 against the Euro.
However, there was a quick turnaround overnight as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East took over. A military base in Southern Syria, where US soldiers were housed, came under fire. At that same time reports came in that the US Navy destroyer USS Carney had shot down multiple Houthi missiles. With very light economic data at hand, it is expected that traders will be on edge for any reactions and possible retaliations of the US in the region.
Daily digest: US Dollar faces weekend risk
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is the last Fed member to speak before the start of the blackout period of the next FOMC meeting to take place on November 1. Look for possible comments from Harker at 13:00 GMT.
- Last data point on the calendar is later this Friday with the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count around 17:00 GMT. The previous number was at 501.
- Equities are again not dealing well with the recent and overnight headlines: Asian indexes are down near 0.50%. European equities are deep in the red, registering losses of more than 1%, while US equity futures are declining by around 0.50%.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 98.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield trades at 4.93%, a few basis points lower from the near 5% where it was trading earlier. With geopolitical tensions soaring and possibly the US starting to play a more active role in the field, demand for bonds might further increase.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: US troops under fire
The US Dollar is being torn in two, based on its performance for the week in the US Dollar Index (DXY). On the one hand, the geopolitical situation in the Israel-Palestine region is asking for more US Dollar strength, while recent Fed communication and the slowdown in certain economic numbers asks for a weaker Greenback. It will be a push-and-pull scenario with no clear path going forward.
A bounce above the daily trendline from July 18 might still materialise, although this level is starting to slip further away. On the topside, 107.19 is an important level to reach. If this is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 did not do a good job supporting any downturn. Instead, look for 105.12 to keep the DXY above 105.00. If that fails to do the trick, 104.33 will be the best level to look for resurgence in US Dollar strength, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a support level.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
