While the US dollar has held its ground, or gained slightly, against most major currencies over the past couple of days, the bigger picture is that it has been on the back foot over the past few weeks. Since the end of March, it has depreciated against all other G10 currencies. Economists at Capital Economics don’t expect the recent weakness in the US dollar to persist. On the contrary, the greenback will strengthen against most major currencies.
Diverging bond yields
“We suspect that, rather than risk appetite, relative yields will continue to be the key driver of the US dollar over the next couple of years. But in contrast with the past few weeks, we think they will ultimately lead to a stronger dollar.”
“As far as risk appetite is concerned, we don’t think it will wane much more, given the rosy outlook for economic growth. Nonetheless, most measures of global risk premia (such as equity market earnings yields, corporate bond spreads, and volatility) are now at, or below, pre-pandemic levels, so we don’t think appetite for risk will recover a lot either.”
“In the US, where the vaccine rollout has been particularly rapid, and fiscal support particularly large, we suspect prospects for growth and inflation are among the best in the developed world. This, we suspect, will ultimately result in US yields beginning to rise again, and at a faster pace than in most other countries. Our expectation is that this will drive the US dollar generally higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
