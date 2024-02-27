US Dollar seems vulnerable amid sliding US bond yields, focus remains on US macro data

- The USD Index (DXY) drifts lower for the second straight day amid sliding US bond yields.
- The Fed’s higher-for-longer rates narrative should help limit any meaningful downside.
- Bears might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week’s US macro data.
The US Dollar (USD) trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since February 2 touched last week. Meanwhile, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, manages to hold above mid-103.00s as traders await key US macro data for cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future policy decisions.
Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. This will be followed by the prelim US Q4 GDP print on Wednesday and the crucial US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday. This could provide fresh signals about the likely timing of when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD.
In the meantime, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive for the second straight day, though hawkish Fed expectations continue to act as a tailwind. Investors scaled back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed after the incoming US macro data pointed to sticky inflation and a still resilient economy. Adding to this, the FOMC meeting minutes released last week, along with comments by several Fed officials, reaffirmed bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, favours the USD bulls.
Even from a technical perspective, the DXY last week showed some resilience below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD has topped out in the near term and positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from a three-month peak touched earlier this February.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|103.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.05
|Daily SMA50
|103.1
|Daily SMA100
|103.95
|Daily SMA200
|103.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.02
|Previous Daily Low
|103.71
|Previous Weekly High
|104.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.44
|Previous Monthly High
|103.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces toward 0.6550 on renewed Sino-Australian trade optimism
AUD/USD is bouncing toward 0.6550 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The Australian Dollar jumps on reports that China is set to lift tariffs on Australia's wine imports by March-end, fuelling fresh trade optimism. Traders await the top-tier US economic data for fresh directives.
USD/JPY keeps losses near 150.50 after Japan’s hot Inflation data
USD/JPY remains under pressure near 150.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by fresh demand for the Japanese Yen after Japan's core CPI data came in hotter than expected and fanned BoJ pivot expectations yet again.
Gold price trades with mild positive bias, looks to US macro data for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) regains some positive traction following the previous day's modest pullback and holds steady above the $2,030 level during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Uniswap fee distribution incentive could bode well for Ethereum-based tokens
Uniswap (UNI) a decentralized protocol, recently passed the fee switch proposal, proposing that UNI token holders who have delegated and staked their tokens will be rewarded or rather, incentivized. The proposal was conceived in the Summer of 2022.
US Dollar eyes PCE inflation data after CPI scare
Will PCE gauge ease or fuel inflation worries? Even though the Fed has made great progress in its bid to bring inflation in the US under control, the next phase to get it all the way down to 2% is proving to be a little more difficult.