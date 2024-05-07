- There won’t be any high-level US reports due this week.
- Fed officials aren’t providing any new insights on the bank’s next movements.
- The next highlight will be next Wednesday when the US releases April’s CPI figures.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at 105, registering mild gains. Market dynamics are currently influenced by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks regarding the unpredictable trajectory of inflation despite an easing trend in recent times. As well as Powell, the Fed officials flagged concerns regarding sticky inflation, despite the long implementation of restrictive monetary policies. Unless any of the Fed speakers kick the table, there won’t be any big movements this week for the USD.
Investors got spooked on Friday by the soft labor market report and rushed to bet on sooner rate cuts. However, the US economy seems to be resilient, and the pace of the USD will be dictated by incoming data.
Daily digest market movers: DXY is mildly up, dovish bets and lower yields may limit upside
- Post-Fed policy meeting, expectations for Fed easing have dropped, keeping the odds for a June cut steady at around 10%. This indicates a prevalent trust in the strength of the US economy.
- Fed officials align with Powell's view, projecting a skeptical perspective for any imminent rate reduction. Market odds suggest varied easing possibilities - 10% for a June cut, 35% for July, and 85% for September.
- US Treasury bond yields recorded a dip with the 2-year yield at 4.80%, the 5-year yield at 4.44%, and the 10-year yield at 4.43%, which may limit the upside for the USD.
DXY technical analysis: DXY presents battle with bears struggling to hold command
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) positive slope indicates the presence of upward momentum, albeit in negative territory. This suggests that bears currently have control, though buyers are fighting back. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a reduction in red bars, further hinting at sellers losing steam and a potential turn in momentum towards the upside.
Meanwhile, the recent price action seen on the charts shows bulls working toward recovery. The DXY is positioned below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating recent bearish pressure. However, it remains above the 100 and 200-day SMAs. This positioning suggests that despite recent selling bouts, the long-term sentiment remains in favor of further upside.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hold comfortably above 1.0750 as USD recovery loses steam
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0750 in the early American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles to find direction, holds near 1.2550
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.2550 on Tuesday. The neutral risk mood, as reflected by the mixed action seen in US stocks, doesn't allow the pair to make a decisive move in either direction. The Bank of England will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold eases toward $2,310 amid a better market mood
After falling to $2,310 in the early European session, Gold recovered to the $2,310 area in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% and helps XAU/USD find support.
Ripple lawsuit develops with SEC reply under seal, XRP holders await public redacted versions
Ripple lawsuit’s latest development is SEC filing, under seal. The regulator has filed its reply brief and supporting exhibits and the documents will be made public on Wednesday, May 8.
The impact of economic indicators and global dynamics on the US Dollar
Recent labor market data suggest a cooling economy. The disappointing job creation and rising unemployment hint at a slackening demand for labor, which, coupled with subdued wage growth, could signal a slower economic trajectory.