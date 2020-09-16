US dollar: Risks skewed to downside depending on Fed’s forward guidance – BofA

Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) believe that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision is unlikely to have a significant impact on the FX market, although could yield dollar-negative depending on the language in the forward guidance.
Key quotes
"We expect the Fed to take the first step in shifting from stabilization to accommodative policies at the upcoming meeting. This will likely take the form of stronger forward guidance, linking the ZLB to an inflation overshoot.
“We also expect the Fed to tweak the statement to tie the balance sheet policy to support the economy rather than market stabilization. “
“We do not expect any other policy changes but Powell should address the toolkit in the press conference and perhaps offer some guidance about the triggers to using these additional tools."
"The US rates market will be most focused on changes to forward guidance and any balance sheet adjustments. We see risk the rates market is underwhelmed by the guidance provided by the Fed, which would support higher back-end rates and a steeper curve. “
“We anticipate a subdued reaction in the FX market, with risks somewhat skewed USD-negative on the day depending on forward guidance language."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.