The US Dollar recovers and nearly erases all losses for this Tuesday.

Fed's Kashkari surprises markets with hints of a rate hike.

The US Dollar Index heads back to 104.50.

The US Dollar (USD) bounces on Tuesday after the US opening bell with help from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari. Fed's Kashkari floated the idea that a rate hike might still be in the cards. This goes outright against the multiple comments markets saw last week from several Fed speakers. Markets need to bear in mind as well that Fed's Kashkari is a non-voter for this year.

On the economic data front, the US Treasury will auction four bond issuances in several maturities across the yield curve, and three US Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers are set to make comments on Tuesday.

Daily digest market movers: Kashkari big hero

The March Housing Price Index for March was underperforming, with February's number coming in at 1.2% against only 0.1% for March, where 0.5% was expected.

At 14:00 GMT, May’s Conference Board Consumer Confidence was released, with the previous number at 97.0 and 96.0 forecasted, the actual number jumped back above 100.00 t 102.00.

At 14:30 GMT, the Dallas Fed released its Manufacturing Business Index for May. April’s data showed a contraction to -14.5, with an improvement to -12.5 forecasted for May. Though the actual number came in at -19.4, undershooting the survey number and contracting further against April's data.

The US Treasury is having four bond auctions on Tuesday:

At 15:30 GMT, both a 3-month and a 6-month bill are to be allocated.

At 17:00 GMT, a 2-year and a 5-year note are to be issued.

Three Fed speakers are lined up on Tuesday: Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman already issued comments on Tuesday morning during Asian hours. She iterated it continues to remain important that the Fed sticks to reducing its balance sheet. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that a rate hike is not off the table seeing the job market tightness and underlying inflation forces with wages still high. Although, the odds of a Fed raising rates are very low, Fed's Kashkari said as final comment. Around 17:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a panel discussion about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Economy at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, together with Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Equities got spooked by the comments from Fed's Kashkari and all fell in the red in both European and US trading.

The CME Fedwatch Tool is pricing 99.1% for no change in the policy rate for June. September futures are in a stalemate, where it is a neck-and-neck race with 48.4% chances for keeping rates unchanged against 46.4% chances for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut and 4.7% chances for even 50 bps rate cut. A marginal 0.4% price in an interest rate hike.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.48% in a tight range ahead of the US opening bell.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Kashkari spooks markets

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is playing a dangerous game on Tuesday, testing important support levels and retreating for a third day in a row. Ahead of the US opening bell, the DXY is testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.41. With the 100-day SMA very close, at 104.32, much room opens up for a nosedive should markets start to unwind their Dollar long positions.

On the upside, the DXY index needs to reclaim key levels it lost last week: the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.88 and the 105.00 big round level. Further up, the following levels to consider are 105.12 and 105.52.

On the downside, the 200-day SMA at 104.41 and the 100-day SMA around 104.32 are the last line of defence. Once that level snaps, an air pocket is placed between 104.30 and 103.00. Should the US Dollar decline persist, the low of March at 102.35 and the low from December at 100.62 are levels to consider.