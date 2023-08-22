- US Dollar price action moves into choppy trading after headlines from Russia.
- Traders will likely keep their powder dry for the main event on Friday, with US Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
- The US Dollar Index could drop further as it breaks below important technical support.
The US Dollar (USD) enters in choppy trading with the both Euro and Yuan losing against the Greenback, while other currencies such as the Yen or Swedish Krona are advancing. On Monday, the US Dollar seemed to remain steady and unphased with nervousness building towards Friday’s important speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. It now rather seems that traders remain absent or are again doubling down on the possibility of US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announcing those long-awaited rate cuts.
Patience is a virtue though, certainly in financial markets and trading. Traders that remained disciplined on Monday and Tuesday can get some clarity on what to do next as two of Fed speakers are to hit the wires. Some additional economic data points are due as well, namely Redbook, US Existing Home Sales and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. These data could confirm the current retreat in the US Dollar Index and signal future trends.
Daily digest: US Dollar spikes on headlines
- A Russian headline claiming that Russia has destroyed a US-made military vessel near Snake Island, triggeres a sharp decline in EUR/USD with the Greenback erasing a 50 pip loss intraday. At the moment it does not look like the vessel was operating under a US flag.
- The US Redbook Index will be released at 12:55 GMT. The previous number was 0.7%.
- Existing Home Sales data will come out at 14:00 GMT. Sales for July expected to slide marginally from 4.16M to 4.15M.
- The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will come in together with the Existing Home Sales data. The index is expected to stay negative, from -9 to -7.
- Michelle Bowman from the Fed will take the stage at around 18:30 GMT. Austan Goolsbee from the Federal Reserve bank of Chicago is set to speak around that same time. Any headlines might give an insight or prelude on what to expect from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.
- The BRICS convention starts its second day in South Africa with the organisation welcoming nearly 20 new members. the major theme will be the discussion on dedollarization and the setup of a payment system between the nations. India and South Africa already came out opposing the idea of disregarding the US Dollar.
- Equities are up across the board, with both Japan and China up over 1%. European markets are taking over the positive sentiment and are flirting as will with 1% gains. US equity futures are all in the green and the fear gauge VIX index is sliding lower.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 85.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.33% after touching a new yearly high on Monday in late US trading. The bond market will be very sensitive to any news on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The whole US yield curve could move up or down depending on the speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: gets cloudy
The US Dollar turns green afs choopy trading is the mode in which traders need to operate this Tuesday, driven by several headlines coming from Ukraine, China and Europe. Meanwhile the earlier decline this morning and on Monday, in the wake of the main event of Friday points to a few traders doubling down on the possibility of a surprise dovish announcement from US Fed Chairman Powell. The moves are looking exaggerated as well as less volume is being traded with most traders sidelined until the main event Friday.
On the upside, 104.00 is the level to reach. The high of Friday at 103.68 is vital and needs to get a daily close above it in order for the DXY to eke out more monthly gains. Should this US Dollar strength persist for the last part of this year, May’s peak at 104.70 could become the reality again.
On the downside, several floors are likely to prevent a steep decline in the DXY. The first one is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.19, which already got broken this Tuesday morning. Passing below the 103.00 figure, some room opens up for a further drop. However, around 102.38 both the 55-day and the 100-day SMAs await to catch any falling knives.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. Despite the positive shift seen in risk sentiment, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of mid-tier data.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2750 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding some demand ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak, the pair declined toward 1.2750 and erased a large portion of its daily gains.
Gold price bounces amid subdued US Dollar demand ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price rebounds on Tuesday after printing a fresh five-month low below $1,890.00, capitalizing on a mild correction in the USD. The precious metal recovers as investors seem confident that the Fed is not planning to raise interest rates further but also admit that rate cuts are unlikely to be under discussion this year.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
Is the US Dollar about to end its downtrend?
The US Dollar is at a crucial inflection point ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. So is the Greenback about to break out of its downtrend? What are the key levels to watch on the US Dollar Index.